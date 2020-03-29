Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- TekSavvy to lay off 130 employees due to ISP court challenge and COVID-19
- Freedom Mobile will give extra 2GB of data to help some customers during COVID-19
- Shaw giving two months credit to customers on ‘Connecting Families’ plan
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in April 2020
- Huawei unveils P40 and P40 Pro flagships with upgraded cameras and no Play Store
- Shoppers Drug Mart to offer $100 gift card with purchase of Nintendo Switch
- iPad Pro (2020) Review: Apple’s high-end tablet grows up
- Trudeau says government isn’t using cell phone data to curb spread of COVID-19
- CBC launches interactive COVID-19 feature to help Canadians stay informed
- Bell offering free 30-day Crave subscriptions amid COVID-19 pandemic
- TekSavvy stops accepting new customer orders due to COVID-19
- Bell clarifies it isn’t increasing home phone, TV service rates ‘at the moment’
- Here are all the free TV and sports offerings to watch during COVID-19 quarantine
- Rogers postpones residential service price changes due to COVID-19
