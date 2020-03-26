PREVIOUS|
You can now order alcohol from food delivery apps in Ontario

Mar 26, 2020

1:28 PM EDT

Due to the state of emergency in Ontario related top the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ontario government has now made it legal for restaurants in Ontario to offer alcohol as a take-out and delivery option alongside a food order.

This means, effective immediately, restaurants across the province will soon be able to sell beer and spirits via apps like Uber Eats, Foodora and Skip The Dishes. Other provinces have allowed this in the past, but Ontario has been slow to adopt the change.

According to a statement from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the businesses will be able to sell alcohol between 9am and 11pm. There will be no signup process to do this, but instead, shops can just start offering alcoholic menu items right away to help subsidize their income. Restaurants will be able to take advantage of this until December 31st, 2020.

That said, the restaurants need to have a liquor license to be able to sell alcohol. It’s also up to the restaurants to make sure that they’re not selling alcohol to minors. Another rule says that the delivery people must have smart serve training to be able to carry alcoholic drinks. People can order as much liquor as possible, but it must accompany food.

Source: AGCO

