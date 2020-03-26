AMD says the Xbox Series X’s GPU has been stolen and leaked

With only a few months to go until the Xbox Series X’s release, things are starting to get really interesting.
AMD has confirmed that a hacker stole source code related to the custom ‘Arden’ graphics processor the chip maker is providing to Microsoft for the upcoming Xbox Series X.
The chip’s data reportedly briefly appeared on Github but has since been removed from the repository following DCMA notices from AMD.
The hacker claims that they uncovered the source code in November of last year, but didn’t inform AMD of the leak, according to TorrentFreak. AMD says it wasn’t aware of the theft until December.
“I haven’t spoken to AMD about it because I am pretty sure that instead of accepting their mistake and moving on, they will try to sue me. So why not just leak it to everyone?” said the alleged hacker in an interview with TorrentFreak.
The hacker that obtained the code claims it’s valued at $100 million USD (about $140 million CAD). AMD says the security of its graphics cards has not been compromised.
AMD released the following statement about the leaked GPU code:
“At AMD, data security and the protection of our intellectual property are a priority. In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently posted online, but have since been taken down.
While we are aware the perpetrator has additional files that have not been made public, we believe the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products. We are not aware of the perpetrator possessing any other AMD IP.
We are working closely with law enforcement officials and other experts as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation.”
The hacker behind the leak says that if they don’t find a buyer, they “will just leak everything.”
Though AMD’s GPU code appearing online will likely have little impact on the release of the Xbox Series X later this year — which Microsoft says is still on track for the fall despite the COVID-19 outbreak — it’s clear AMD is concerned that its intellectual property has appeared on the internet.
Microsoft recently revealed an extensive list of the Xbox Series X’s technical specs.
A similar situation occurred leading up to the Xbox One’s release. Back in 2013, hacker ‘SuperDaE’ attempted to sell a ‘Durango’ — the code-name for the Xbox One — on eBay for $15,000 USD (roughly $21,118 CAD).
The hacker reportedly tricked Microsoft’s developer portal into selling an Xbox One development kit to him. The Australian police eventually raided SuperDaE’s home, though it’s unclear if the development kit was ever recovered.
Source: TorrentFreak Via: Pocket-lint
