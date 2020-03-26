PREVIOUS|
News

TekSavvy to lay off 130 employees due to ISP court challenge and COVID-19: report

Mar 26, 2020

1:44 PM EDT

0 comments

TekSavvy will reportedly lay off 130 employees and plans to raise its rates due to the increased costs related to COVID-19 and the ongoing internet service provider court challenge.

This news comes from journalist Peter Nowak and MobileSyrup has reached out to TekSavvy for confirmation. This story will be updated when we hear back from TekSavvy.

The aforementioned ISP court challenge is regarding the five major cable carriers, and Bell requests to the federal cabinet in November to overrule a 2019 regulatory decision that slashed wholesale rates that carriers can charge independent ISPs like TekSavvy.

Wholesale rates are paid by competitors, like TekSavvy and Distributel, which then get access to high-speed networks from incumbents like Bell, Rogers, and Telus. Rates are set so that incumbents can charge for this access after the CRTC reviews information regarding how much it costs to operate networks.

Following appeals filed by the larger carriers, the federal court suspended the CRTC’s wholesale rates decision. Since then, TekSavvy has repeatedly appealed to Canadian consumers for support in the battle with independent internet service providers versus the bigger telecoms.

Earlier this year, TekSavvy filed a complaint with the Competition Bureau that alleges that ISPs like Bell and Rogers engaged in anti-competitive practices like manipulating rates.

More recently, the carrier temporarily stopped accepting new customer orders due to COVID-19, as the company works to transition its call centre employees to work from home.

With files from Aisha Malik.

Source: Peter Nowak (@peternowak)

Related Articles

News

Feb 21, 2020

4:01 PM EST

TekSavvy files complaint with Competition Bureau against Rogers, Bell

News

Mar 25, 2020

4:58 PM EDT

Toronto-made ‘Below’ coming to PlayStation 4 next month with new mode

News

Mar 24, 2020

12:43 PM EDT

YouTube to limit video quality around the world for one month due to COVID-19

News

Mar 21, 2020

11:22 AM EDT

Rogers now running $75/20GB promotion for a limited time

Comments