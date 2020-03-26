Nintendo drops surprise ‘Direct mini’ confirming several rumoured Switch rerelease collections

Nintendo quietly released a surprise mini Direct this morning, confirming several often-rumoured releases launching on the Switch over the next few months.
First off, the Japanese gaming giant confirmed the Switch is getting a port of Wii classic Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, along with Burnout Paradise Remastered, an Easter update to Animal Crossing: New Horizon, new music-focused features in Ringfit Adventure and even an update to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.
Other remastered collections coming to the Switch include The Borderlands Legendary Collection, the XCOM 2 Collection and the Bioshock Collection, with all three compilations dropping on May 29th.
Regarding the update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo is launching a new ‘Bunny Day’ celebration running from April 1st to the 15th. A rabbit named ‘zipper’ will visit players’ islands and hide eggs that can be used for special crafting projects.
Other announcements include a new Nintendo-developed puzzle game called Job! that tasks players with solving puzzles in a large office building, a fighter from Arms coming to Super Smash Bros. in June (though it’s unclear what character) and the release of an eShop demo for Bravely Default II.
Other announcements include Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Racer and a Panzer Dragoon remake coming to the console. Capcom’s underwater exploration game, Shinsekai: Into the Depths, is also making its way to the Switch.
The direct (which is available in this post above) also states that some game release dates might shift amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
