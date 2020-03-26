Huawei announces Watch GT 2e with over 100 on-device workouts

Huawei has announced a new active version of its Watch GT series of smartwatches.
The new Watch GT 2e features a stainless steel casing, radial patterns and features a concealed crown.
Huawei says the wearable has up to two weeks battery life, but if you only use the wearable for music, it provides an average of 24 hours of playback and 30 hours with GPS only.
Additionally, the new watch includes 100 workout modes and lets users create customized exercises. The watch also has heart rate and stress monitoring, and can survive in 50m of water.
Further, the watch has the ability to serve as a camera shutter for your handset, and features automatic workout detection.
It’s unclear if Huawei plans to release the Watch GT 2e in Canada, however, considering its previous wearables eventually made their way here, it seems likely.
The Watch GT 2e costs €199 (roughly $307 CAD), though it’s unclear if the watch will cost this amount when it releases here.
