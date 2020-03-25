Sony patent points to PS5 feature that lets you instantly jump into specific parts of games

A recently published Sony patent points a yet-to-be-revealed PlayStation 5 feature that lets players just into a certain part of a game without any wait times.
Titled ‘Direct Interfaces for Launching Direct Gameplay,’ the patent was filed on September 19th, 2018 and made public on March 19th, 2020.
While the patent doesn’t specifically mention the PlayStation 5, it’s safe to say this hypothetical feature would be for Sony’s next-generation console.
According to the patent, the feature would allow users to set a specific point in a game — which Sony refers to as a “template” — that can be instantly jumped to via the console’s main dashboard.
In theory, this could be anything from a specific mission in a single-player campaign to a particular multiplayer mode. By setting these as templates, you could instantly launch to these desired sections or modes of games, thus cutting out any pre-game credits, menu navigation and the like.
Given that this is a patent, there’s no guarantee that such a feature will ultimately be included in the PlayStation 5. However, ‘Launching Direct Gameplay’ would certainly fall in line with the “no load times” ethos for the PS5 that Sony has been expressing over the past several months.
Overall, though, Sony has largely kept quiet about specific features for the PlayStation 5, outside of VR support and backward compatibility with the PS4. After months of silence, the company revealed the console’s specs in a developer keynote earlier this month. However, it still remains to be seen what the “bigger differences” of the console are that PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has been teasing. Further, actual launch games for PS5 besides third-party action game Godfall have yet to be revealed.
In any case, Sony maintains that the PS5 will release this holiday alongside Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, despite concerns that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will delay the launch of next-gen hardware.
Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office Via: GamesRadar
