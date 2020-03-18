Microsoft says Xbox Series X Thanksgiving 2020 date is false, still targeting ‘holiday 2020’

Microsoft has shut down reports that the Xbox Series X will release on Thanksgiving 2020.
On Twitter, Xbox Live director of programming Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb stated that Xbox websites in some regions have “inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020.” This would be American Thanksgiving, which falls on November 26th, 2020.
An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020. We are committed to launching Holiday 2020
— Larry Hryb 🦉✨ (@majornelson) March 18, 2020
Instead, Microsoft remains “committed to launching [the Series X in] Holiday 2020,” according to Hyrb. Xbox websites around the world have since been updated to reflect this information.
Interestingly, Microsoft’s insistence that the system is still coming this holiday comes amid speculation that both the Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, a representative for BAAS, the Amsterdam PR agency for Sony Interactive Entertainment Benelux, said Sony also still intends to launch the PS5 this holiday.
That said, the coronavirus pandemic is a constantly developing situation, so it’s quite possible that plans could change in the weeks to come.
Coronavirus or not, this has been a big week for both consoles so far. On March 16th, Microsoft confirmed the full suite of specs for the Series X, with Sony following suit with a technical breakdown of PS5 two days later.
Source: Larry Hyrb (@majornelson)
