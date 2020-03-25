PREVIOUS|
News

Ice Wireless doubles network capacity in Iqaluit, Nunavut

The increased speeds and quality will definitely be especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mar 25, 2020

3:15 PM EDT

Ice Wireless

Ice Wireless has completed a project to more than double its transport network capacity in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

The year-long upgrade project enhances the quality and speed of mobile devices and wireless internet service in and around the city. The carrier notes that the upgrade comes at a time when internet service is playing a vital role amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ice Wireless outlines that the faster speeds and better quality will allow residents to keep in touch with loved ones, receive telemedicine services, and work from home while also keeping themselves entertained as they practice social distancing.

“Telecommunications infrastructure remains a very limited resource in the North, but we are pleased to be able to turn up this capacity at a time when it is most needed,” said Samer Bishay, the CEO of Ice Wireless, in a press release.

The new architecture uses a combination of multiple satellite technologies, including Ka-band fixed satellite capacity that was made available through the federal government’s ‘Connect to Innovate‘ program.

Source: Ice Wireless 

