Rogers donates one million meals to Food Banks Canada, launches awareness campaign

Rogers is donating one million meals to Food Banks Canada, and launching a national awareness campaign to aid the organization amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The awareness campaign will reach more than 30 million Canadians across the country. Rogers will be using its 108 television and radio assets, along with its digital and social platforms, to deliver the message.
The campaign aims to drive donations by individuals and companies, and to help ensure that Canadians have enough food to make it through this public health crisis.
“Partnering with Food Banks Canada is one way our Rogers family of 25,000 team members can help. We hope to encourage fellow Canadians and other corporations to contribute in any way they can,” said Rogers CEO Joe Natale, in a press release.
Food Banks Canada is aiming to raise $150 million to provide local food banks with the resources they need to adapt to the new public health situation.
The organization supports 650 food banks and notes that some of them are experiencing up to a 50 percent decrease in donations with just over two weeks of supply left.
Source: Rogers
