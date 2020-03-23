Edison Mail on Android and iOS gets ‘Contacts,’ ‘Focused Inbox’ features

Edison Software has updated its AI-powered Edison Mail mobile app with two new features — Focused Inbox and Contacts.
The former, available on both Android and iOS, is intended to make it easier to manage important emails. Now, the app will use algorithms to separate mail into ‘Focused’ and ‘Other’ folders based on which are more consequential to you. According to Edison, its AI system “isn’t as aggressive” as other apps that offer a similar email-ranking feature, so the “chances of an important email slipping into your Other Inbox are slim to none.”
Should this feature still send the wrong email to Other, though, you’ll still be able to tap the three dots in the upper right corner and move it to your desired folder. Focused Inbox can be togged on and off from the Settings menu.
The app’s second new feature, Contacts, is only available for Android and is designed to help you better manage your email networks and relationships. By tapping a contact’s email address, you’ll be able to manage all emails, images, files and events from that person from one place. An Info tab will display the contact’s email address, and if they’re in your phone’s address book, you’ll be able to reference and edit information about them from the mailbox. Your phone’s address book will auto-save any changes.
