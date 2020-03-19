Rogers-owned Sportsnet announced it will make its NHL Live streaming service free for all Canadians from March 20th until April 30th.
Now, fans will be able to stream every NHL game played to-date from the current season, for free. That includes some of the biggest games from the current season, as listed below:
- 2019 NHL Global Series from Prague and Stockholm
- 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Flame and Jets from Regina
- 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the Predators and Stars from Dallas
- 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game from St. Louis
- 20th edition of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada from Yellowknife featuring all seven Canadian teams
- 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Avalanche and Kings from Colorado Springs
You can access NHL Live through the NHL app on Android smartphones and tablets, as well as iPhones and iPads. Additionally, NHL Live is available on desktop computers through the NHL website.
Hockey fans can stream NHL Live through Apple TV (3rd Gen and later), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Google Chromecast as well.
Currently, Sportsnet has suspended purchase of NHL Live passes in response to the suspension of NHL play due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Typically, passes cost $129.99 per season.
Comments