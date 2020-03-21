Twitter is verifying more health experts to combat COVID-19 misinformation

Twitter has announced that it has been verifying more health experts on its platform in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19.
PSA about what we’re doing to Verify Twitter accounts that are providing credible updates around #COVID19: we are working with global public health authorities to identify experts and have already Verified hundreds of accounts, but there’s more to do and we could use your help.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 21, 2020
According to Twitter, it has already verified hundreds of health expert accounts that provide “credible updates” on COVID-19 and is working with global public health authorities to identify and verify even more.
In particular, Twitter says it’s prioritizing accounts that have an email address associated with an authoritative organization or institution. The company is also asking experts to ensure that their Twitter bios have references and links to the institution(s) that they are associated with. The page it links must also include a reference back to their Twitter account. This will all allow for faster confirmation, says Twitter.
Twitter also noted that it’s “considering a way to take public suggestions” related to COVID-19, but is first reviewing suggestions made by global public health authorities and partners.
We’re also considering a way to take public suggestions, but first are reviewing the suggestions we have from global public health authorities and partners.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 21, 2020
This is the latest effort from social media companies to curb the spread of misinformation surround the global health crisis. Earlier this week, Twitter said it is taking extra steps to ban tweets that “could place people at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19.”
Meanwhile, Facebook revealed plans to roll out a COVID-19 “information centre” that provides updates from health experts like the World Health Organization and articles containing tips on subjects like social distancing.
Comments