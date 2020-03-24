Shaw giving two months credit to customers on ‘Connecting Families’ plan

Shaw says that it will automatically provide two months credit to all its customers currently signed up to the ‘Connecting Families’ plan amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Connecting Families program, which was designed by the Government of Canada, aims to connect low-income Canadian families with internet service.
Shaw is currently one of nine service providers voluntarily contributing to the initiative by offering $10 internet service to eligible families who currently receive the maximum Canada Child Benefit.
The telecommunications company also announced that it had donated $1 million CAD to support Community Food Centres Canada to support community food centres and agencies across the country to provide food security to those in need.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of our lives and has significantly increased the demands placed on the organizations that are helping to provide food and resources to the most vulnerable Canadians,” said Brad Shaw, CEO of Shaw Communications, in a press release.
Further, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct customers can currently get free access to several TV channels, including CBC News Network, CTV News Channel, Treehouse and Disney Jr.
Source: Shaw Communications
