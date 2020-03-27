Telus waives ‘Internet for Good’ customers’ fees for two months during COVID-19

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus will automatically waive fees for customers enrolled in its ‘Internet for Good’ program for two months.
Customers enrolled in the program will have access to high-speed internet from Telus in their home at no cost for 60-days.
In an email press release, Telus said that more than 200,000 Canadian families that receive the maximum Canada Child Benefit qualify for Internet for Good. Those families can get access to the internet at $9.95 CAD per month. Additionally, families get access to a low-cost computer and free digital literacy training.
Telus introduced Internet for Good back in 2016 and says the program helped form the basis of the federal government’s Connecting Families initiative.
However, Telus isn’t the only telecom company introducing measures to help low-income customers during COVID-19. Shaw is also providing Connecting Families customers a credit for two months of internet service in response to the outbreak.
You can learn more about what Telus is doing to help its customers during COVID-19 on the company’s website.
Comments