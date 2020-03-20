The Mobile Shop to reduce store hours, enact social distancing amid COVID-19

The Mobile Shop is reducing store hours, implementing measures to reduce customer numbers and limiting device handling in response to COVID-19.
For those unfamiliar with The Mobile Shop, it’s a small kiosk that sells smartphones and cellular plans found inside grocery stores that sell President’s Choice products. This includes Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Zehrs and other locations.
Starting Friday, March 20th, The Mobile Shop will operate with reduced store hours from 11am to 6pm, according to details sent to MobileSyrup by a reader.
Further, grocery stores will limit customers in stores to allow for proper social distancing. This, in turn, will allow for proper social distancing in The Mobile Shop. Along with that, however, The Mobile Shop plans to limit the number of customers inside the shop and will ask customers to keep at least 2 metres from employees while inside.
Finally, The Mobile Shop will place limits on device handling. It will no longer require employees to assist customers with their personal devices. Additionally, The Mobile Shop asked employees to shut down the ‘Endless Aisle’ touch screens for sanitary reasons.
The Mobile Shop is one of many cellphone stores to enact protective measures against COVID-19, including Bell and Rogers.
