Rogers, Fido, chatr temporarily closing most stores due to COVID-19

Rogers is going to close most of its retail locations, including those of its flanker brands Fido and chatr, in response to COVID-19.
The national carrier says that it will continue to support customers at 93 retail locations across the country to deliver critical services. Customers can see which stores are open for Rogers, Fido and chatr.
The critical services include phone repair and loaner phones, critical device activation, SIM card swap and replacements, modem and cable box swaps, and remote control for Ignite TV.
The stores will have reduced hours of operations from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be a limited number of people allowed in the stores at one time. Rogers is also adjusting the layout of its stores to help promote social distancing, and is adding strict new health and sanitation procedures.
Rogers notes that customers can continue to reach out for support through its self-serve platforms, online chat options and call centres.
The carrier says that customers can easily do a number of things online such as viewing and making a bill payment, checking their usage 24/7 and browsing device options and plans.
Rogers also requests customers who are feeling unwell to stay home and give them a call, visit their website or mobile app.
