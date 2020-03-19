Government website to apply for EI and other support experiences technical difficulties

The federal government’s website to apply for EI and other benefits amid the COVID-19 outbreak is occasionally crashing.
It’s no surprise that the website was periodically crashing since numerous people are likely submitting applications to receive some assistance after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an $82 billion CAD aid package.
The website notified users that it is “currently receiving higher than normal volumes of EI applications.” It tells users that if they are unable to access the application then they should try again later. It also notes that the issue is being investigated.
It appears the website is back up and running, but it wouldn’t be surprising if users still occasionally experience difficulties.
Image credit: Unsplash
Source: CBC News
