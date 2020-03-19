Facebook to rollout ‘information centre’ to provide COVID-19 information

Facebook says that it is going to add an ‘information centre’ at the top of users’ News Feed to provide the latest news about COVID-19.
The centre is going to include real-time updates from national health authorities and global organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO). It will also include helpful articles, videos and posts about social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Facebook says it will also offer users resources and tips on how to stay healthy and support their families and communities. The new feature is going to rollout in the coming days.
The social media giant says that it has been taking steps to ensure that everyone has access to accurate information. It notes that it is also stopping misinformation and harmful content, while also supporting global health experts and local governments and communities.
Further, Facebook had banned ads that claim to prevent or cure the virus. It is also providing the WHO with as many ads as it needs for its COVID-19 response.
Facebook also recently rolled out an information hub for WhatsApp users in an attempt to combat rumours about the virus.
Source: Facebook
