OnePlus reveals new logo, font and colour palette

OnePlus is refreshing its brand’s logo with a slightly different ‘1’ and a larger font.
The company’s press release says that the new logo should be “more easily identifiable and versatile.” It also states that this is the most significant update to the company’s logo since it was founded in 2013.
OnePlus is hoping that the increased font-weight and larger plus icon should help the logo feel more balanced. Apart from the larger font, the ‘1’ image might be the most substantial change to the logo. Previously, the ‘1’ was very squared off, but now, it’s a little curvier.
OnePlus says that the company is still going to focus on its iconic red colour, but that it will utilize “cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow to make the company’s design and assets more vibrant and lively.”
It’s unclear if the new font will be applied across all of OnePlus’ products.
Overall, this is a welcome change and an example of the still relatively young company slowly maturing. It will be interesting to see if these design changes are reflected in the upcoming OnePlus 8 series launch.
Source: OnePlus
