Google Play Games app might get ‘play together’ feature

It looks like Google may be adding a ‘play together’ feature for its ‘Play Games’ app according to a recent teardown.
The app lets Google Play users create a profile to earn points, level up and challenge friends by playing games from the Play Store. Although Play Games isn’t Google’s most popular app, it does get some frequent updates designed to make it better for users.
Now, it looks like it’s working on a feature to allow users to access a new friends list that would allow them to play games together, according to XDA Developers. The friends list would essentially show users which of their friends play a certain game, and then allow them to play it together.
The feature would let users share their game activity to allow their friends to see what games they have been playing. If users choose to share their game activity, then their friends can see their achievements and leaderboards as well.
Based on the code discovered in the teardown, it looks like Google is currently testing the feature, so it could be released sometime soon, but nothing has been confirmed.
Source: XDA Developers
