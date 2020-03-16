How often have you been cleaning your phone during the COVID-19 outbreak?

With the COVID-19 outbreak, we know that it’s best to wash your hands often in order to protect yourself and others from the harmful virus.
However, did you know you should also be cleaning your phone?
Your smartphone can potentially carry a surprising amount of bacteria and viruses. There are tons of ways to clean your phone like disinfecting wipes, whereas Google officially notes you should only use household soap as well as cleaning wipes.
There’s also a company called PhoneSoap that offers ways to clean devices. And Samsung is offering a free ‘Galaxy Sanitizing Service,’ that uses a UV device similar to PhoneSoap.
But we’re curious about how often you have been cleaning your phone, if at all? And if you have been cleaning your phone, which method do you choose?
Also, do you normally clean your devices or is it because of COVID-19? MobileSyrup’s managing editor cleans his phone obsessively with or without CORVID-19.
Let us know in the comments below.
