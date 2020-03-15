Kijiji bans listings for hand sanitizer, masks amid coronavirus price-gouging

Kijiji Canada is banning listings for hand sanitizer and medical masks due to price-gouging during the COVID-19 outbreak.
It’s also removing listings for other products that are in high-demand such as disinfecting wipes and toilet paper. The company is also asking users to flag any ads they believe appear to be deceptive or misleading.
“We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and quickly remove any listing that mentions COVID-19, coronavirus, or 2019nCoV (except books) in the title or description,” Kijiji notes on its website.
Kijiji is also telling users who are making a transaction through its marketplace to clean items with regular household cleaners or diluted bleach.
This comes after several people have been hoarding popular items like hand sanitizer in the hopes of selling them online for a highly inflated price.
Similarly, Amazon recently removed hundreds of thousands of products and suspended numerous sellers for price-gouging.
Source: Kijiji
Comments