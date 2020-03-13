PREVIOUS|
Google Pixel 4a reportedly features 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM

The handset also uses UFS 2.1 storage

Mar 13, 2020

The Google Pixel 4a series will reportedly sport 6GB of DDR4 RAM, according to an alleged leaked photo of the handset’s bootloader.

This type of memory provides a jump in speed and was featured in the Google Pixel 4 series.

Google’s often-rumoured Pixel 4a reportedly sports 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, which is reportedly slower than eMMC storage that was available in the Pixel 3a.

This Pixel 4a bootloader image was obtained by TechnoLike Plus and was first reported by XDA Developers. 

Source: XDA Developers

