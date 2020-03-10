Montreal-based company launches automated medical assistant to provide COVID-19 info

Montreal-based telehealth company Dialogue has launched an automated medical assistant for Canadians to provide the latest information about COVID-19.
The new assistant, which is named Chloe, prompts users to answer a series of contextual questions to identify their location and understand potential risk factors, travel history or pre-existing medical conditions that may be related to the spread of the virus.
Chloe then provides the latest publicly available information and resources inducing contact information for local health public units, prevention tips and a list of impacted countries and travel safety advisories.
The first question that the assistant asks you is which province you’re currently located in. Next, it asks a series of questions about your age, whether you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
Once you complete the questions, users are presented with an information package. It details information that pertains to users’ specific province and location. The package also provides tips on how to prevent the spread of the virus.
“In the wake of the global COVID-19 outbreak, we are looking to support public health authorities and ensure that Canadians are equipped with the best information they need to slow down the spread of infection,” said Alexis Smirnov, the CTO of Dialogue, in a press release.
The service is free and available to Canadians in all provinces and territories, and can be accessed here.
Image credit: Dialogue
Source: Dialogue
