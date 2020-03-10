Google puts ‘Destiny 2’ DLC on sale for Stadia players

Just in time for Destiny 2’s new season, Google Stadia has rolled out a discount for the game’s various DLC packages.
Currently, Destiny 2 is in a bit of a weird spot on Stadia. For Stadia Pro subscribers, they have access to Destiny 2: The Collection for free. The version includes all four major DLC drops, including the most recent, Shadowkeep. Further, it allows access to the Shadowkeep Annual Pass with access to all the seasons coming out this year, including the most recent Season of the Worthy.
Unfortunately, as some early Stadia Pro subscriptions ended, it became clear that Base players can’t access Destiny 2 on Stadia. Part of the problem is that Destiny 2 is a free-to-play game on other platforms — excluding some content, such as Shadowkeep and limited parts of each new season. 9to5Google notes that Stadia’s Base experience doesn’t support a free-to-play experience.
As such, Google started selling two DLC packs as well as the ‘Upgrade Edition’ to allow non-Pro Stadia users to keep playing Destiny 2. And those DLC packs just got a discount ahead of the launch of Season of the Worthy.
Here are the prices below as you’ll find them on Stadia:
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – $23.44 (regular $34.99)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – $26.79 (regular $39.99)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition – $42.74 (regular $56.99)
Interestingly, this is the first time that Google has offered discounts on games to non-Pro Stadia players. However, it’s also worth noting that Destiny 2 DLC packs are on sale on other platforms like Steam.
Further, Stadia Base isn’t available to the general public yet. The Stadia website lists the Base version as launching in 2020 but doesn’t offer any other specifics. It seems that the only people using Stadia Base were Stadia Pro players whose subscription lapsed.
Image credit: Bungie
Source: 9to5Google
