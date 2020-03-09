Amazon is now selling access to its cashier-less retail technology

Amazon has announced that it’s now going to sell its cashier-less physical shopping technology to other stores.
The retail giant has been testing this feature for years in its own physical convenience stores called Amazon Go, which are located in a few U.S. states, including New York and California.
In an Amazon Go store, all you need to do is download an app before you go in and scan it at the door. Everything you walk out with will then be added to your cart and you’ll pay for it with a credit card that you previously tied to the app.
That said, Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ website mentions that users won’t need an app to make this work in every instance.
The company also says that it can install the system in a store in as little as a few weeks, but it will also work with new store builds to incorporate the software into the first version of a store.
Amazon has no mention of how much this will cost, but interested parties can visit the Just Walk Out website to find out more about the technology.
Source: Amazon
