Another sketchy Pixel 4a leak surfaces, shows phone in fabric case

More sketchy Pixel 4a photos have turned up online.
This time around, one of the images posted on Twitter by TechDroider (@techdroider) shows the Settings menu, including the ‘Pixel 4a’ name in the description of the ‘About phone’ (on the pictured device, it’s the ‘Acerca del dispositivo’) section. If the images are legitimate, this confirms the upcoming mid-range Pixel will be the 4a, successor to last year’s excellent Pixel 3a.
Further, the pictured device is sporting what appears to be a fabric case similar to what Google has launched alongside its last few phones. The case features an odd cut in the top left corner that suggests the Pixel 4a could have a headphone jack of some kind. Additionally, in one of the images, you can see that the phone has a white power button similar to the Pixel 4.
However, there are a few things in the leaked images that call the authenticity into question.
For one, it’s hard to see where the phone’s earpiece is, although if you look very closely at some of the pictures, it looks like there’s a short line at the very top edge of the display. It’s possible this could be the earpiece, but it’s not clear. On top of that, in all but one of the pictures, there’s no clock visible in the top left corner.
As 9to5Google points out, removing the clock isn’t exactly possible without using an app like SystemUI Tuner. While it’s possible that the person who took the pictures of the phone installed that app, it isn’t listed in the app drawer.
It’s also worth noting that the Pixel 4a in the pictures doesn’t totally line up with past leaks. The square camera bump on the rear, as well as the fingerprint scanner, match up with what we’ve seen before. However, the hole-punch selfie camera shown in this leak is placed perfectly in the corner. Past leaks have it offset so that the clock fits between the camera and the edge of the screen.
However, that in and of itself doesn’t mean anything — small differences between sketchy leaks don’t disqualify either leak and I’d say we can be fairly confident the final Pixel 4a will look similar to the device pictured here.
As for when the Pixel 4a will actually launch, that’s a different story. Considering Google launched the 3a at Google I/O last year, I’d expect it to do the same this year. However, the search giant has already cancelled the live I/O event for this year over coronavirus concerns months ahead of it taking place in May. Google will likely unveil the 4a through a live-stream online event instead.
