Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [March 2 — 8]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to have recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
Additionally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
Where’d You Go, Bernadette
A 15-year-old searches for her reclusive mother after she goes missing before a family trip.
Where’d You Go, Bernadette is based on Maria Semple’s 2012 novel of the same name, was directed by Richard Linklater (Boyhood) and stars Cate Blanchette (Carol), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Emma Nelson (Margaret and the Moon), Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) and Lawrence Fishburne (The Matrix).
Original theatrical release date: August 16th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 5th, 2020
Genre: Comedy-drama, mystery
Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 49 percent
Stream Where’d You Go, Bernadette here.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime video this month can be found here.
Apple TV+
Amazing Stories [Apple TV+ Original]
Amazing Stories is a revival of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s anthology series of the same name that explores various wondrous stories featuring various cast and crew members.
The series’ cast includes Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner franchise), Victoria Pedretti (You), Josh Holloway (Lost) and Jackie Brown‘s Robert Forster (his final role following his death last October).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: March 6th, 2020
Genre: Comedy-drama, horror, mystery, sci-fi
Runtime: Five episodes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Amazing Stories here.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month.
Find out what else is coming to Apple TV+ over the next few months here.
Crave
Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned
Four related Spartacus series have hit Crave this week. The saga was inspired by actual historical figure Spartacus, a gladiator who led a major slave uprising against the Roman Republic from 73 to 71 BCE.
It’s worth noting that Blood and Sand starred Andy Whitfield (Gabriel) as Spartacus, with Liam McIntyre (Rush) taking over in subsequent series upon Whitfield’s passing in 2011. John Hannah (The Mummy trilogy) and Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) co-star.
Original TV broadcast run: April 2010 to April 2013 (Starz)
Crave release date: March 6th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 39 episodes (53 to 60 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent
Stream all four Spartacus series here. Note that a $15.98/month Crave + Starz subscription is required.
Yesterday
After getting hit by a bus, a struggling musician finds that he is the only one who knows the Beatles’ music, prompting him to perform their songs as if they were his own.
Yesterday was directed by Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) and stars Himesh Patel (EastEnders), Lily James (Downton Abbey), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and singer Ed Sheeran as a fictionalized version of himself.
Original theatrical release date: June 28th, 2019
Crave release date: March 6th, 2020
Genre: Musical romantic-comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent
Stream Yesterday here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows coming to Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
Castlevania (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
In the third season of this adaptation of Konami’s popular Castlevania video game series, Belmont and Sypha arrive in a village that’s keeping sinister secrets while Alucard mentors a pair of admirers.
The animated series comes from producer Adi Shankar (Dredd) and prolific comics writer Warren Ellis (Iron Man) and features an ensemble voice cast that includes Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy), James Callis (Bridget Jones’ Diary), Alejandra Reynoso (Winx Club) and Theo James (Divergent franchise).
It’s also worth noting that Konami released Castlevania: Symphony of the Night — one of the most acclaimed games of all time — on Android and iOS this week.
Netflix Canada release date: March 5th, 2020
Genre: Animated, gothic horror
Runtime: 10 episodes (22 to 31 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream Castlevania here.
Spenser Confidential [Netflix Original]
An ex-cop and ex-con team up to uncover a conspiracy behind the deaths of two Boston police officers.
Spenser Confidential is loosely on Ace Atkins’ 2013 novel Wonderland, was directed by Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon) and stars Mark Wahlberg (The Departed), Winston Duke (Black Panther) and Alan Arkin (Little Miss Sunshine).
Netflix Canada release date: March 6th, 2020
Genre: Action, comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Spenser Confidential here.
Ugly Delicious 2 [Netflix Original]
Netflix Canada release date: March 6th, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime:
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Momofuku restaurant founder David Chang explores the history and cultural significance behind various global dishes. This season’s special guests include Aziz Ansari (Master of None), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) and Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef).
Stream Ugly Delicious 2 here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Sound off in the comments!
Comments