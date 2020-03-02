Facebook Messenger on iOS is now twice as fast and 1/4 the size

Facebook has begun rolling out a new version of Messenger on iOS that makes the app run twice as fast while cutting down its size by 75 percent.
In a blog post, Facebook went into more detail about the app improvements.
In addition to the increased speed and reduced file size, Facebook has also tweaked the look of the app. Altogether, Facebook says it’s reduced the Messenger app from 1.7 million lines of code to 360,000 — a massive 84 percent drop.
It’s important to note, though, that “a few features will be temporarily unavailable” as part of the redesign, according to Facebook. However, the social network didn’t elaborate on which features are missing or when they might be restored.
That said, TechCrunch reported last week that the Messenger redesign would remove the Discover tab, which shows different chatbots and businesses and includes the Instant Games section.
The redesign will make its way to all users Messenger iOS users within the next few weeks.
Source: Facebook
