New documents allegedly show Huawei violated U.S. trade sanctions

Newly obtained documents suggest that Huawei engaged in a trade deal with Iran, which violates U.S. trade sanctions.
Reuters reports that Huawei sent prohibited U.S. computer equipment to Iran’s largest mobile-phone operator. This comes after the Chinese company has denied the allegations for years.
This has been proven by two packing lists between Huawei and Iran’s Mobile Telecommunication Co (sometimes referred to as MCI). Reuters previously reported in 2012 that it found a price list that Huawei sent to the company, but Huawei denied that there was ever a sale.
Reuters now says that it has over 100 additional documents that prove that the sale actually happened. If the documents get verified, it will likely impact the United States’ charges against the Chinese company.
It will also likely impact Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case that is currently taking place in British Columbia. The Canadian government is currently deciding whether U.S. allegations are a crime in Canada.
It would also give the United States more leverage to push its allies, including Canada, to ban Huawei from participating in the rollout of 5G. Canada is currently conducting a security review to determine whether Huawei would pose a risk to the country.
Source: Reuters
