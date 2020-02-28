Samsung says low South Korean Galaxy S20 series sales due to coronavirus fears

While the Galaxy S20 series doesn’t hit the rest of the world until next Friday, the tech giant’s latest smartphone series isn’t selling as well as expected in its home country of South Korea.
Samsung is blaming slow initial sales of the S20 series on fears related to coronavirus, according to the Korea Herald.
The initial sales of the S20 are far below that of previous S series devices, with Samsung selling 70,800 smartphones on its release date. The Galaxy S10 series, on the other hand, sold 140,000 units on its first day, and with the company selling 220,000 Note 10 handsets.
A local South Korean telecom official told the Korea Herald that there is a decline of “visitors to offline stores due to coronavirus infection fears.”
In total, more than 2,000 people in South Korea have been infected with the coronavirus.
The Galaxy S20 series is set to go on sale in Canada on March 6th. We’ll have full reviews of all three of Samsung’s latest S series smartphones hitting the site on the 6th.
Source: Korea Herald
