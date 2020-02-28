Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha prototype features a wraparound display

In a new video, YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) has shown off Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Alpha prototype, an experimental handset that features a wraparound display.
The prototype is constructed of titanium alloy, and the camera covers are made of sapphire glass.
Additionally, the handset offers a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and a 4,050mAh battery.
But none of that really matters because the smartphone’s main selling point is its 2088 x 2250 OLED display that wraps around to the camera strip at the back. The extra screen displays notifications, a clock, status bar icons and a digital volume button.
The phone only has one physical button at the top to turn it on and off.
Further, the device features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a speaker that vibrates the glass to produce sound.
The back screen is great for selfies, allowing users to use the primary 108-megapixel camera. The device also houses a 20-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto.
It’s unclear if Xiaomi plans to release the Mi Mix Alpha. It’s also important to point out that Xiaomi’s smartphones are not officially available in Canada.
Image Credit: Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)
Source: Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)
