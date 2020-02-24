The Galaxy S20 Ultra can top up its battery in as little as 59 minutes

A new test has unveiled that Samsung’s extra 45-watt charger takes the same amount of time to fully top up the Galaxy S20 Ultra as the included 25-watt charger.
The publication Phone Arena has put both chargers to the test and the results are actually very surprising. The high-speed 45-watt charger does refill the Ultra faster, but only until about 30 minutes into the charge.
Thirty minutes into a charge the 45-watt charger can refill the S20 Ultra to 70 percent and the 25-watt charger can reach 62 percent.
A quick 15-minute charge from the 45-watt charger supplies 37 percent to the Ultra and the 25-watt charger only supplies 32 percent.
Finally, in a strange twist, both chargers can refill the full phone in exactly 59 minutes, according to Phone Arena.
All that said users shouldn’t have to charge that often since the phone has a huge 5,000 mAh battery.
Source: Phone Arena
