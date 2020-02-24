PREVIOUS|
Google says that Microsoft Edge isn’t as secure as Chrome

At least when it comes to the browser's extensions

Microsoft Edge new logo on Android

People who use the new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge are receiving a small warning banner that says Chrome Extensions are more secure on Chrome.

Edge fans were able to rejoice earlier this year when Microsoft officially dropped the new Chromium version of its browser since it can use the vast library of Chrome Extensions. Just to be clear, Edge users can still access and add Chrome Extensions to their browser, but now Google says it’s less secure than Chrome.

According to Gadgets 360, Google is only doing this to the new Edge, not any of the other Chromium-based browsers.

It’s also worth noting that Google doesn’t mention anywhere how or why it’s more secure to use Chrome Extensions on the full version Chrome instead of Edge.

Source: Gadgets 360

