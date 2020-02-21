PREVIOUS|
SyrupCast 213: Galaxy Z Flip impressions and CRTC hearing explanations

This is the best foldable yet

Feb 21, 2020

5:08 PM EST

0 comments

This week’s SyrupCast has arrived.

Parick spent time over the past week with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip, so Brad grills him about the smartphone’s display, hinge and everything he liked about the new device. The pair also talks about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 series.

Before that, the team has MobileSyrup telecom reporter Aisha Malik on the podcast to talk about the CRTC’s MVNO price reduction hearings. She walks Patrick and Brad through the CRTC’s hearings and explains how Canadian consumers might benefit.

Finally to cap it off, as usual, Brad and Pat chat about the video games they’ve been playing this week,

As always, let us know what you think of the new segments, or if you have something specific you want us to discuss on the pod, send a tweet to @Patrick_ORourke.

