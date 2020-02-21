PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft publisher sales offers games up to 75 percent off

There are several ongoing sales

Feb 21, 2020

4:34 PM EST

0 comments

Microsoft has a few ongoing sales going running right now for dozens of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games.

Running until February 25th, 2020, Xbox is offering its typical Publisher sale, Spotlight sale, Wild World of Animals sale and its Deal with Gold sale. There’s also the ongoing Anime Month Sale.

Here are some of the most notable Xbox One deals. Note that there are some other miscellaneous sales on top of the three publisher promotions, so some of those offers have been included below as well.

  • A Way Out: now $9.99, was $39.99
  • Anthem: now $11.99, was $79.99
  • Code Vein: now $47.99, was $79.99
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $59.99, was $79.99
  • Blair Witch: now $23.99, was $38.99
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition — Game of the Year Edition: now $12.49, was $49.99
  • Lost Ember: now $25.49, was $33.99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: now $10.49, was $69.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ: now $19.99, was $79.99
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition: now $3.74, was $14.99

Source: Major Nelson 

Related Articles

News

Feb 13, 2020

3:48 PM EST

Stardew Valley’s 1.4 update is finally available on Android

Resources

Feb 18, 2020

5:26 PM EST

Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Xbox Game Pass in late February 2020

News

Feb 18, 2020

1:10 PM EST

Nintendo’s new pink Switch Lite is coming to Canada on April 3rd

News

Feb 14, 2020

12:30 PM EST

Adventurous developers get Windows 10X running on MacBook, Surface Go

Comments