Google might let users pick individual toggle colours in Quick Settings

Feb 21, 2020

Google recently launched the Android 11 Developer Preview, and within the code, there’s a pretty cool user interface change.

XDA Developers‘ Mishaal Rahman dug into the code and discovered a new class called ‘QSColorController’ in the SystemUI. This lets developers override the tile colours in the Quick Settings.

Rahman was able to change the colours of each individual icon, making a single icon green, others yellow and a few red.

In Android 10, icons are supposed to be blue. Users can choose to change the colours for a few preset themes. On my Pixel 4 XL, I changed the colours to black, but you can’t shift single toggles.

Source: XDA Developers 

