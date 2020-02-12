The Galaxy Z Flip’s ‘Flex Mode’ is coming to more foldable Android smartphones

Google say that the unique ‘Flex Mode’ featured in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is coming to more Android devices.
The feature, which allows users to utilize both the top and bottom half of the Z Flip’s foldable display, was developed through a partnership with Samsung and Google.
During an interview with The Verge, Google recently confirmed that other phone manufacturers will soon be able to bring the feature to their devices as well.
During the Z Flip’s reveal, Samsung showed off how users can watch a YouTube video on the top half of the display while searching for videos and reading comments on the bottom portion of the screen. You can also take a Google Duo call on the top half of the display, with the app’s controls being located on the second screen.
While I haven’t tried Flex Mode yet, it seems like one of the first practical features to be included in a foldable smartphone, especially with clamshell devices like the Motorola Razr and the Z Flip. In some ways, it’s reminiscent of how Nintendo split content across its handhelds, the DS and 3DS.
Don’t get me wrong; I think foldable smartphones are super cool and I’m genuinely hyped for the Z Flip. I just don’t feel like a manufacturer has given us a practical reason for why a foldable display could be useful, at least not until now.
The Galaxy Z Flip is set to launch in Canada on February 21st for $1,819 CAD.
Source: The Verge
Comments