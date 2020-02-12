Rogers integrates ‘zone-ify’ app into Ignite TV platform

Rogers has added the free zone-ify app, which gives customers access to more digital content, into its Ignite TV platform.
Zone-ify gives users access to recognizable brands such as Bon Appetit, Vanity Fair and Vogue. There is more than 6,000 hours of content and around 50,000 titles to watch.
The app delivers 13 channels and says it uses artificial intelligence and curated content to deliver unique online videos. Further, 12 of the 13 channels are differentiated by age, lifestyle and genre. There is content about food, kids, gaming, specialty sports, outdoor adventure and fashion.
The 13th channel, which is called the ‘my-zone,’ is a personalized channel that is customized for each viewer based on their favourite genres.
Rogers says that it is the first Canadian TV service provider to integrate the app into its TV platform.
