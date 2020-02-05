Are you getting tired of Samsung S20 leaks? Well, so am I, but the leaks are still coming.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra live images have appeared on Reddit and were posted by YouTuber Jon Prosser from frontpagetech.
These images show off the back of the handset and its rear-facing camera setup. The camera bump on the Ultra is quite big and sports four different cameras alongside a dual-LED flash.
The camera setup features a “100x” brand beside the phone’s periscope camera. This evidently means and confirms the handset’s 100x zoom capabilities.
Prosser also obtained an image of the S20 Ultra beside regular S20+. This phone lacks the periscope camera and 100x branding. There seems to be a spot where the camera setup lacks any settings. However, previous leaks suggest that Samsung has added another microphone there for the zoom-in mic features.
Rumours suggest the S20 Ultra will feature 108-megapixel primary shooter, a wide-angle, a macro and its 48-megapixel telephoto capable of 10x optical zoom. Whereas, the S20+ sports a 12-megapixel primary, possibly, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 64-megapixel telephoto, and a time of flight sensor.
Samsung will officially reveal the S20 series at an event in San Francisco on February 11th.
Are you excited about the camera capabilities on both handsets, and what do you think about that camera bump? Let us know in the comments below.
Image Credit: Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser)
Source: Android Police & Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser)
