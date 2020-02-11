PREVIOUS|
How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S20 reveal in Canada

The S20 series and a new foldable phone are expected to be revealed

Feb 11, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Every year, Samsung holds an ‘Unpacked’ event to reveal its latest line of Galaxy smartphones.

This year’s first Unpacked event will take place on Tuesday, February 11th at 2pm ET. There, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil multiple smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 series, as well as its foldable Galaxy Z Flip.

To see these announcements live for yourself, you’ll be able to stream the keynote from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked page here.

Alternatively, you can always stay tuned to Samsung official Twitter and Facebook accounts for updates. Further, MobileSyrup will be covering the event live, so you can also follow us here on MobileSyrup.com and/or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more.

A full breakdown of what to expect from Unpacked can be found here.

