PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft rolls out redesign update to Office iOS, iPadOS apps

Along with the redesign, the Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps now have a new alt text panel

Feb 11, 2020

10:28 AM EST

0 comments

Microsoft Word app on iOS

If you use Microsoft’s Office apps on iOS, you may notice things look a little different. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant is rolling out new updates to Excel, Word and PowerPoint on iOS and iPadOS.

The primary focus of the update is a slight redesign that Microsoft describes as “simpler, faster and more beautiful.” However, the change really just makes the apps look more consistent. Plus, Microsoft adjusted the interface to make it easier to edit documents when on the go.

Unfortunately, the update doesn’t bring much in the way of functionality. All three apps now have an updated alt text panel that helps users add captions and mark certain document elements as decorative.

Excel also got a few new features, including a new ‘XLOOKUP’ function for finding cell data. Additionally, Excel users can now read and respond to document comments directly from their email.

You can now grab the latest updates for free from the App Store at the following links for Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Source: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Jun 1, 2018

11:13 AM EDT

2,857 iOS apps generated over a million dollars last year
News

Jun 18, 2019

3:02 PM EDT

Microsoft PowerPoint will help you rehearse by giving you pacing tips and more

News

Nov 4, 2019

6:44 PM EST

Microsoft rolls Word, Excel and Powerpoint into new Office mobile app

News

Jan 8, 2015

11:40 AM EST

The App Store did half a billion dollars in the first week of January alone

Comments