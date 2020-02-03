2020’s Super Bowl was the most-watched ever in Canada

Bell, CTV, RDS and TSN announce that this was the most-watched Super Bowl ever in Canada.
According to the press release, there were 9.5 million viewers throughout the three different channels.
Touchdown! #SuperBowlLIV on @CTV, @TSN_Sports, and @RDSca Sunday night is the most-watched SUPER BOWL ever in Canada, with a combined record audience of 9.5 million viewers. More on @thelede_ca https://t.co/EyZwtnK1fj
— CTV Communications (@CTV_PR) February 3, 2020
Throughout the game, there were 18.7 million unique Canadian viewers that tuned in at one point. The audiences peaked at 12.1 million viewers at exactly 8:22pm EST during the Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performance in the ‘Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.’
Additionally, the press release states that Super Bowl LIV is the most-watched broadcast of the 2019/20 broadcast season. Reportedly, CTV was the most-watched network in Canada on that day as well.
Further, CTV and TSN’s social media platforms received nearly 4.5 million impressions on Instagram and 2.2. million on Twitter.
Lastly, this NFL Playoffs on CTV, TSN and RDS grew 31 percent compared to last year.
