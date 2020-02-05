Telus rolls out $85/20GB promotional Peace of Mind Connect plan

Telus is now offering yet another 20GB data deal, but this time around its on the more expensive ‘Peace of Mind Connect’ plan tier.
Throughout January, Telus has offered multiple $75/20GB deals on its standard Peace of Mind plan, which typically costs $75 for 10GB. This time around, customers can get the $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB of data instead of the usual 10GB.
The main difference between Telus’ Peace of Mind and Peace of Mind Connect is that these plans offer access to customers’ endless data on both the smartphone and on connected devices. This could include smartwatches, tablets and other Telus services like Drive+.
While on the surface, it may seem like a worse deal than the $75/20GB plans previously offered, this promotion includes some significant savings for people with multiple connected devices. Typically, customers would pay $100 per month for a Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB of data, so this promotion offers savings of $15 per month.
Like all Peace of Mind plans, the 20GB of data is the high-speed cap. Any usage beyond that initial 20GB is throttled to a maximum speed of up to 512Kbps. However, customers can use that as much as they want at a slower speed. Additionally, all Peace of Mind plans include unlimited nationwide calling and texting, unlimited picture and video messaging, voicemail, call display, call waiting and conference calling.
Customers can get the plan with either BYOP or with a phone through Telus’ device financing.
The promotion expires on February 10th, so you’ve got a few days to capitalize on the offer if you want. You can learn more about it here.
