Google has made it a little easier to get Google Glass

Google has opened up its Google Glass program to more people, as long as those individuals are part of a business.
The company is partnering with three retailers: CDW, Mobile Advance and SHI. That said, SHI is the only one of the three that ships to Canada.
If you want to get a pair, it’s going to cost you $1,062 USD (roughly $1,400 CAD). You also need to make a profile.
Google recently shared a blog post about this renewed sales effort and it says that this should make it easier for businesses to get their hands on the glasses.
Source: Google Developers Blog
Comments