Google has made it a little easier to get Google Glass

But you probably still can't get a pair

Feb 4, 2020

2:06 PM EST

Google has opened up its Google Glass program to more people, as long as those individuals are part of a business.

The company is partnering with three retailers: CDW, Mobile Advance and SHI. That said, SHI is the only one of the three that ships to Canada.

If you want to get a pair, it’s going to cost you $1,062 USD (roughly $1,400 CAD). You also need to make a profile.

Google recently shared a blog post about this renewed sales effort and it says that this should make it easier for businesses to get their hands on the glasses.

Source: Google Developers Blog 

