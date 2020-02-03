Vine successor Byte reached 1.3 million downloads in its first week

Byte, the successor to Vine, reached more than 1.3 million users in the first week of its launch.
The app was most popular in the United States with 912,200 downloads, according to new data from Sensor Tower. This accounted for 70 percent of all downloads.
Canada and Great Britain followed in terms of popularity, and accounted for seven and six percent of downloads, respectively.
Majority of the downloads were on iOS devices, with 950,000 downloads. Interestingly, there were only 350,000 installs on Android devices.
In comparison, Vine was downloaded 775,000 times in the first week of its launch. But, Byte was highly anticipated because of the success of Vine, which is why it’s no surprise that it didn’t take long for Byte to take off.
This initial success is good news for Byte, considering that it’s currently competing with the popular and similar app TikTok.
Although it’s still fairly new, Byte has already been dealing with a number of problems. For instance, it is dealing with a spam comment problem where users are begging for followers in an attempt to profit from the app once it’s monetized.
Further, the app launched with a 12+ age range, but was instantly filled with adult humour and problematic content including jokes about child abuse and coronavirus victims.
Image credit: Sensor Tower
Source: Sensor Tower, TechCrunch
Comments