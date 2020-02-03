PREVIOUS|
News

Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch pre-orders now live Best Buy Canada and Amazon Canada

Last time this console sold out very quickly

Feb 3, 2020

3:17 PM EST

0 comments

animal crossing

If you’re an Animal Crossing fan and looking to get your hands on the new limited edition Switch, it’s back up at Best Buy.

You can check out the console here.

This is the second wave of pre-orders for the elusive console. The first time it went live at Best Buy Canada and EB Games, it sold out very quickly, so here’s hoping more people can nab a console this time around.

Animal Crossing

Sadly, this console doesn’t come with a copy of the game, but it does have two unique pastel Joy-Cons and a dock with the three Nook characters on it.

According to popular Canadian deal guru Lbabinz, Best Buy Canada had 1800 consoles in stock when it put the console back up for pre-order.

The console comes out on March 13th and Animal Crossing New Horizons drops on March 20th.

Since Best Buy has gotten more stock, it seems likely that EB Games will as well in the future.

Nintendo is also selling two cases for the Switch Lite and regular Switch. Nintendo Japan is selling just the Joy-Cons, but so far no North American retailers are.

Source: Best Buy Canada, Lbabinz (@Lbabinz)

Update 03/02/2020 3:37 PM: The landing page to buy the console on Amazon is live, but you can’t pre-order it yet.

Update 03/02/2020 5:35 PM: Pre-orders are live on Amazon.

Related Articles

News

Jan 30, 2020

9:36 PM EST

Nintendo reveals Animal Crossing New Horizons-themed Switch for $399.99

News

Jan 7, 2020

12:27 PM EST

Nintendo is finally selling an official Switch stylus [Update]

News

Jan 13, 2020

6:41 PM EST

The Nintendo Switch Lite is $20 off on Amazon Canada

News

Jun 11, 2019

1:14 PM EDT

Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch delayed to March 2020

Comments