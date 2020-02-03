Google rolling out February Android security patch to Pixel devices now

The February 2020 Android security patch has started hitting Pixel devices, bringing several bug fixes with it.
According to the Android security bulletin Google releases alongside these patches, the February update resolves 13 issues dated 2020-02-01 and 12 dated 2020-02-05. Further, vulnerabilities resolved by the patch range in severity from ‘high’ to ‘critical.’ The most severe flaw relates the Android’s media framework and could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a crafted file.
Additionally, the bulletin now lists functional updates along with security patches. This time around, almost all of the listed functional fixes apply to the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.
Functional updates include a fix for some devices that get stuck during boot and a fix for a “stuck preview while recording video.” Further, the patch includes a fix for video recording, which sometimes overexposed recordings in certain scenarios. It also fixes broken NFC functionality with certain apps. Finally, the patch includes a fix for Google Assistant that caused the UI to crash.
Overall, it seems like a relatively small update, clocking in at just 9.4MB. If you use a Pixel 2, 3, 3a or 4 series device, the update should hit your phone in the next few days. Anyone still using the original Pixel won’t see this update, since Google pushed the final security patch to those devices last year.
Of course, if you hate waiting, you can always just sideload the over-the-air (OTA) update file. Simply download the appropriate update file for your Pixel variant from Google’s Developers website and follow these instructions to quickly perform a manual update and avoid having to tap that ‘Check Update’ button.
Source: 9to5Google
