Vine replacement Byte says it will fix comment spam problem

Byte, which is Vine’s successor, just launched last week but is already dealing with a spam comment problem.
Users are flooding the comment section of videos asking for followers in the hopes of trying to profit from the platform’s upcoming monetization. Byte says that it’s aware of the issue and says that it will address the problem.
“We’re aware of the issues with comment spam and more widely with certain types of comments. This is our top priority and we’re working very hard to address it. It should be noticeably better than it was 24 hours ago and should continue to improve over the next little while,” the company wrote in a blog post on January 26th.
Considering how popular “viners” got in the prime of Vine’s success, it’s no surprise that people are trying to benefit from eventual monetization on Byte.
Byte says that it will introduce a partner program and will pay creators for videos. TikTok, which is Byte’s competition, doesn’t currently offer direct monetization.
Source: Byte
